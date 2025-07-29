Canopy Partners LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

