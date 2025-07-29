Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 8,808 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. MakeMyTrip comprises approximately 0.0% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 0.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

