Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FLG Q3 Earnings

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

FLG opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Flagstar Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLG. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

