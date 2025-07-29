Canopy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,036 Woori Bank (NYSE:WF)

Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 1,830.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 81,973 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Woori Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woori Bank stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. Woori Bank has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Woori Bank ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,790.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

