Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of AR Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,471,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.