Q2 Earnings Estimate for NOV Issued By Capital One Financial

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Monday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Up 1.5%

NOV stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 88.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,589,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.