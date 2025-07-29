ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.79). Approximately 10,119,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 4,603,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.87).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.79) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Price Performance
About ITM Power
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Qualcomm Shock Wall Street With Its Q3 Earnings?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.