ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.79). Approximately 10,119,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 4,603,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.79) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Price Performance

About ITM Power

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.