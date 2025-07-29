Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 39.3% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded down 39.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 562,658,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 103,563,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £396,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

