SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6%

GLD opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $219.04 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.