N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 568 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $295.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.87 and a 200 day moving average of $262.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

