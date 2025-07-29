Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 20,000 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Rubrik comprises approximately 2.8% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 521,665 shares in the company, valued at $52,291,699.60. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 504,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,463,018.40. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,015 shares of company stock worth $110,293,527. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.