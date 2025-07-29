Canopy Partners LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 17.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

NIKE stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

