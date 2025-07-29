JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 1.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

