Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $59.26 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $59,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

MAR opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

