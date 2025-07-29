iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 22.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.