Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Valliance Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Confluent makes up about 4.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 169,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Confluent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 1.3%

CFLT stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $28,775.25. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 411,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,886.70. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $83,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 239,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,539.58. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,669 shares of company stock worth $12,637,193 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

