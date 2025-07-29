Valliance Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,935 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 0.9% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $113.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,020,826 shares of company stock valued at $256,545,966. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

