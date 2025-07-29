KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC lowered its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

