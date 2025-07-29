Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE TME opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.