Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.8%

ANET opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

