Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,637 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $44,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 184.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 163.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

