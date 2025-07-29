Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

