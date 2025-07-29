Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.