Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after acquiring an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,234,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,730 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of GILD opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

