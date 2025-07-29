Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 895,304 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 470,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 235,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.43. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.