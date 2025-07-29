TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $43,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

