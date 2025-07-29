Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.95% of Willdan Group worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 422,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,242.36. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,195.91. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,075. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.