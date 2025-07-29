TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after buying an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,883,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,034,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after buying an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

