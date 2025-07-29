Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 419,757 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,757 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.51% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,850,000 after purchasing an additional 532,702 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 162,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

