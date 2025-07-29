Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.