Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.