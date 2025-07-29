Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

