Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 51,606 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,606 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

