Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 266,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.