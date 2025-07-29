Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 92,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 198.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,525 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

