Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

