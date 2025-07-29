Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,111 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after buying an additional 909,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,543,000 after buying an additional 932,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

