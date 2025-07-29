Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

