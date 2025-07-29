Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 15,606.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 6.3%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

