RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Fermium Researc upgraded RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

RPM opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

