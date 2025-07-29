Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,125 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 873.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 841,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,856,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.