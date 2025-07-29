NOV (NYSE:NOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOV updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOV by 35.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 161,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 42,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,062,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

