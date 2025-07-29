Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.96 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

