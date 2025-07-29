Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRDG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Bridge Investment Group news, Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $71,812.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 643,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,080. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 27,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $295,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,077,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,780,295.30. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,949 shares of company stock worth $1,458,376. 73.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

