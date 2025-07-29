V.F. (VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. V.F. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
V.F. Price Performance
Shares of VFC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02.
In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,398.10. The trade was a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 85,840 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. This represents a 40.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
