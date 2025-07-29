V.F. (VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. V.F. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -72.00%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,398.10. The trade was a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 85,840 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. This represents a 40.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

View Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.