De Lisle Partners LLP Sells 2,906 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

De Lisle Partners LLP lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Hyster-Yale worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.80 million. Research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

