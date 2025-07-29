Service Properties Trust (SVC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 114.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 2,200,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 317,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
