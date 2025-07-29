Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.720-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. Veralto has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 102.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

