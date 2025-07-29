De Lisle Partners LLP Buys 3,102 Shares of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPX opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Marine Products Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marine Products had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

