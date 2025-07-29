Direct Digital (DRCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Direct Digital stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

